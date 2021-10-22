Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Crypto Lending Concerns Point To SEC Action Ahead

By John Reed Stark (October 22, 2021, 11:41 AM EDT) -- New York state is the latest jurisdiction to inject itself into the growing mix of states outlawing cryptocurrency lending programs — and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cannot be too far behind.

In typical cryptocurrency lending programs, though they can vary:

A decentralized finance, or DeFi, platform user deposits or invests cryptocurrency with the DeFi platform;

The DeFi platform pools the cryptocurrency from that investor with other investors;

The DeFi platform lends that cryptocurrency to other Defi customers who pay interest;

Profits or losses on the program depend on the platform's skill and expertise in investing the loaned cryptocurrency; and...

