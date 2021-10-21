BakerHostetler Hid Loan Default Before $2.5M Deal, Court Told

By Andrew Strickler (October 21, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler intentionally concealed that a loan on land used to secure a $2.5 million settlement was in default, a Canadian couple alleged in a federal malpractice suit filed Wednesday. The couple, Cathy and Tony Rollo of Winnipeg, Manitoba, say the firm was representing an entity they had sued over a real estate deal gone bad and was on notice before they signed a settlement in 2018 that the firm's client hadn't been paying on senior debt on the property. After the loan was put into default and the land securing the settlement promissory note was auctioned off, their deed was "extinguished,"...

