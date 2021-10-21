Texas Jury Awards Schlumberger Unit $960K In Drilling IP Trial

By Katie Buehler (October 21, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury awarded a Schlumberger Ltd. unit more than $960,000 in damages after finding a rival drilling equipment maker infringed on two patents relating to systems that enable the reuse of drilling fluids, according to court filings. The Western District of Texas jury awarded M-I LLC $969,433 in lost profits against rival FPUSA LLC after a roughly seven-day trial in San Antonio. The jury declined to award M-I any reasonable royalty in relation to the infringement, according to a verdict form filed Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed in May 2015, involves two M-I patents that the company claims FPUSA and...

