Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Jury Awards Schlumberger Unit $960K In Drilling IP Trial

By Katie Buehler (October 21, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury awarded a Schlumberger Ltd. unit more than $960,000 in damages after finding a rival drilling equipment maker infringed on two patents relating to systems that enable the reuse of drilling fluids, according to court filings.

The Western District of Texas jury awarded M-I LLC $969,433 in lost profits against rival FPUSA LLC after a roughly seven-day trial in San Antonio. The jury declined to award M-I any reasonable royalty in relation to the infringement, according to a verdict form filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed in May 2015, involves two M-I patents that the company claims FPUSA and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!