Texas Firm Wants Pharma Co. To Pay $113K Arbitration Award

By Madison Arnold (October 22, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio-based law firm is asking a federal court to enforce its arbitration award of more than $113,000 against former client Aquavit Pharmaceuticals Inc. Hanor Law Firm PC filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Wednesday, requesting it confirm the arbitration award and saying Aquavit failed to pay the award determined by an arbitrator earlier this year. The firm is also asking for interest and attorney fees. Aquavit "has refused to voluntarily comply with the final award and has demonstrated hostility and contempt for the proceedings petitioner initiated to recover the amounts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS