UK Proposes Climate Compliance Rules For Pension Plans

By Irene Madongo (October 21, 2021, 1:58 PM BST) -- The Department for Work and Pensions proposed changes to pensions regulations on Thursday that would require retirement schemes to disclose how they are complying with new international standards designed to limit global warming. The department is asking pension schemes to respond by Jan. 5 to proposed changes to the Occupational Pension Schemes Regulations 2021. The reforms would align investment priorities with goals set by the Paris Agreement that seek to limit the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The consultation also seeks to address deficiencies in governance by proposing new draft guidance for good practice when...

