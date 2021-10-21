Durham Denies That Sussmann FBI Lie Charge Lacks Clarity

By Justin Wise (October 21, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Special counsel John Durham on Wednesday resisted ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann's push for more specific details on the charge he lied to the FBI in the run-up to the 2016 election, calling the indictment more than adequate and saying much of what Sussmann seeks will be produced during discovery. In a motion in D.C. federal court to deny Sussmann's request for a bill of particulars, Durham claimed that Sussmann's contention the indictment lacked sufficient "detail and clarity" to prepare a defense is "without merit." The indictment, he said, includes the necessary details to apprise Sussmann of the nature of...

