Commissioners Clash Over FERC Power Market Plan Inaction

By Keith Goldberg (October 21, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Republicans on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday claimed that their Democratic colleagues are trying to force southeastern states to join regional transmission organizations, an accusation one Democratic commissioner derided as a "straw man." The partisan fissures erupted during FERC's monthly open meeting as commissioners further explained their disagreements that caused a stalemate, allowing a controversial plan from Southern Co., Duke Energy Corp. and other utilities to create a Southeast regional electricity market. Republican Commissioners Mark Christie and James Danly said they would have voted to approve the proposed Southeast Energy Exchange Market, or SEEM, an expanded bilateral market that would...

