Affiliated FM Urges 9th Circ. To Toss Hotel's COVID-19 Suit

By Caleb Drickey (October 21, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Property insurance policies provide coverage only for physical damage, not bodily injuries or virus remediation efforts, Affiliated FM Insurance Co. urged the Ninth Circuit to confirm on Wednesday. In a brief, AFM asked the appeals court to uphold a lower court's ruling that losses sustained by hotel manager Aspen Lodging Group amid the pandemic were not covered by property insurance because COVID-19 only harms living creatures, not inanimate objects. "A property insurance policy insures property, not people," AFM argued. "At the [lower court], Aspen neither presented any evidence — nor alleged any facts — that could plausibly prove that SARS-CoV-2 materially...

