Ship Owner Can Refuse Security Tied To Sanctions Clause

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 21, 2021, 7:09 PM BST) -- A judge held Thursday that the owner of a ship damaged in a Suez Canal vessel pileup didn't have to accept a security letter from the responsible ship's insurer after it argued that a sanctions clause made the document "useless." High Court Judge Nigel Teare said while the letter of undertaking from the protection and indemnity insurer for the ship to blame was "reasonable," the Marshall Island owners of the Osios David were not obliged to accept that security because the other ship was bound for sanctions-hit Iran. As a result, he dismissed the claim brought by M/V Pacific Pearl Co. Ltd.,...

