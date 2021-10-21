Insurer Fights Coverage For Pizzeria's Infringement Suit

By Celeste Bott (October 21, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- AMCO Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal court Wednesday that it was right to deny coverage for a suit brought by a carryout pizza chain with more than 100 franchises along the East Coast against an Illinois pizzeria allegedly using its trademarks, saying the policy at issue excludes coverage for trademark infringement. AMCO Insurance Co. says it owes no defense in a pizza company's trademark infringement lawsuit. (iStock Photo) Ledo's, an independent pizza restaurant in Countryside, Illinois, that was sued in December by the Ledo Pizza chain, attempted in its own summary judgment motion last month to recast those claims of...

