Texas Voters To Decide If Judges Need More Experience

By Michelle Casady (October 21, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Early voting began in Texas this week on a slate of proposed constitutional amendments, including a proposal to increase how much legal experience judicial candidates must have and to allow for the state bar's disciplinary arm to investigate complaints against judicial candidates. Under Proposition 4, anyone who runs for a seat on a state appellate court must have 10 years' experience practicing law in Texas. Currently, candidates for those positions are allowed to count out-of-state experience toward the 10-year requirement, but Proposition 4 would change that. Proposition 4 would also double how many years of legal experience are required to run...

