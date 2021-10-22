Calif. Firm Procopio Cory Adds Enviro Partner In San Diego

By Adrian Cruz (October 22, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- California-based Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch LLP added an experienced environmental attorney with in-house experience at multiple Fortune 500 companies as a partner in its downtown San Diego office, the firm announced. John Nelson joined Procopio Cory last Monday after spending a little more than four years with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP. He told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to join Procopio Cory because of the firm's culture and its strength in both real estate and environmental work. "I'm excited to be at the firm and I think that collaboration, culture and collegiality are core values at Procopio,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS