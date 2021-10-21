Hawaii Judge Won't Reconsider Maui's Water Permit Order

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 21, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal judge on Wednesday rejected Maui County's request to reconsider a ruling that it needs to get a Clean Water Act permit for wastewater wells that send pollution into the Pacific Ocean. The county had argued that Judge Susan Oki Mollway of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii made several errors when determining that wastewater discharges from the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility were voluminous and severe enough to warrant a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. But Judge Mollway said some of the county's arguments were based on statements taken out of context, which did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS