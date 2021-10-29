2 Loeb & Loeb Lawyers Head To Reed Smith

By Humberto J. Rocha (October 29, 2021, 10:28 AM EDT) -- Two former Loeb & Loeb attorneys are joining Reed Smith's Chicago-based media industry and legal teams as the firm seeks to bolster its advertising, brand protection and data privacy arms. Monique N. Bhargava and Idara E. Udofia joined the firm as a partner and counsel, respectively, the Pennsylvania-based firm said in an Oct. 21 announcement. The new hires join the firm to specialize in digital media, privacy compliance law, and security issues across the retail, entertainment and technology industries, according to Bhargava and Udofia, who added that the firm's global presence was a major factor in their decision to join....

