Commerce Looks To Narrow Coating Tech License Waivers

By Alyssa Aquino (October 22, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce is seeking to narrow a waiver that allows exporters to send sensitive technologies to U.S. allies without a license, proposing Friday to exclude coating technologies "with sensitive industrial applications" from the program. The department noted that while items the coatings are applied to require a license for export, the coatings themselves have been exempt. The coating technology is critical to preventing parts in the "hot sections" of gas turbine engines — the combustor, turbine and exhaust — from melting even if they regularly hit temperatures past their melting point. While the hot section technologies require export licenses...

