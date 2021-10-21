Sidley Helps With $450M Manhattan Office Tower Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (October 21, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Silverstein Properties entity has landed $450 million in financing from Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo for a Manhattan office tower in a deal guided by Sidley Austin LLP, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from Wells Fargo Bank NA and Deutsche Bank entity DBR Investments Co. Ltd. is for 1177 Avenue of the Americas. Records filed in New York on Thursday indicate that Chicago-based Sidley partner Charles Schrank worked on the matter, although it wasn't immediately clear what role he played, and Schrank couldn't be immediately reached for comment on Thursday. The tower, which is...

