CFTC Hands Down Record $200M Whistleblower Award

By Dean Seal (October 21, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Thursday that it has awarded nearly $200 million to a whistleblower whose information also led to successful enforcement by two other regulators, although one commissioner has qualms with the size of the bounty. The derivatives regulator's order credits the whistleblower with providing information in an open investigation that led to a successful enforcement action by the CFTC, as well as a fellow U.S. regulator and a foreign regulator, neither of which were named. The bounty announced Thursday brings the total amount awarded to whistleblowers in the CFTC's program up to more than $300 million, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS