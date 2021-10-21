Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IndyCar Promoter Admits Fraud, Tax And Virus Aid Schemes

By Brian Dowling (October 21, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A former IndyCar event promoter pled guilty Thursday to federal fraud, tax and money laundering charges that prosecutors tied to a slew of financing and pandemic aid schemes.

John F. Casey, 57, appeared via Zoom before U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs and accepted responsibility for all 33 charges, including tax counts stemming from a failed 2016 race event in Boston.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay outlined how Casey — once the chief financial officer of Boston Grand Prix LLC — failed to pay taxes on income he took from the organization, tricked financial institutions into writing him loans for ice...

