IndyCar Promoter Admits Fraud, Tax And Virus Aid Schemes

By Brian Dowling (October 21, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A former IndyCar event promoter pled guilty Thursday to federal fraud, tax and money laundering charges that prosecutors tied to a slew of financing and pandemic aid schemes. John F. Casey, 57, appeared via Zoom before U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs and accepted responsibility for all 33 charges, including tax counts stemming from a failed 2016 race event in Boston. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay outlined how Casey — once the chief financial officer of Boston Grand Prix LLC — failed to pay taxes on income he took from the organization, tricked financial institutions into writing him loans for ice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS