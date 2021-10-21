Chamber Seeks Full 9th Circ. Look At Forced Arbitration Ban​​​​​​​

By Dave Simpson (October 21, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce asked the Ninth Circuit for a full rehearing of its case challenging a California ban on mandatory arbitration agreements, arguing Wednesday that the split panel's decision in September creates a circuit split while allowing the Golden State to sidestep the Federal Arbitration Act. A.B. 51, which bars businesses from requiring workers to arbitrate job-related claims, would have "dramatic consequences" if allowed to take effect, the Chamber said in its bid for an en banc rehearing. "Thousands of businesses today condition employment offers in California on the parties' agreement to arbitrate disputes — because they seek the...

