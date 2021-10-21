9th Circ. Doubts Bids To Keep Virus Death Suits In Fed. Court

By Y. Peter Kang (October 21, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit cast doubt Thursday on two Southern California nursing homes' attempts to have coronavirus-related wrongful death suits heard in federal court, saying a federal health emergency law providing a liability shield for covered entities didn't seem to fit the circumstances of the cases. During proceedings held via videoconference, attorneys for Glenhaven Healthcare LLC and Hollywood Premier Healthcare Center told a three-judge panel the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act can preempt medical negligence claims in the suits accusing the nursing homes of causing the COVID-19 deaths of Glenhaven resident Ricardo Saldana and Hollywood Premier resident Vincent Martin. Both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS