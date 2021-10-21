Ill. Court Revives $2.8M Estate Dispute Involving DLA Piper

By Lauraann Wood (October 21, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel on Wednesday reversed a lower court's decision to grant DLA Piper and others summary judgment in a $2.8 million estate dispute over the alleged mismanagement of five trust accounts, saying it's not clear the plaintiffs' claims were untimely filed. A three-judge appellate panel said Wednesday that a lower court incorrectly found claims against DLA Piper, former DLA attorney Ruth Pivar and former trustee Robert Wilneff were barred by Illinois' statute of repose because genuine issues of fact exist regarding what three of the trusts' four initial beneficiaries knew about the trusts and whether they were aware...

