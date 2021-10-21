DOJ Sues To Collect FCC's $9.9M Fine From Racist Robocaller

By Ben Kochman (October 21, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it has sued a Montana-based white supremacist who has failed to pay a $9.9 million Federal Communications Commission fine for peppering communities with thousands of racist and antisemitic robocalls. Scott Rhodes, 52, breached the Truth in Caller ID Act by "spoofing" his robocalls to make them seem as if they were coming from local phone numbers, federal authorities say. Among the at least 4,959 illegal calls Rhodes sent to people across the country in 2018 were calls to residents of a small Iowa town suggesting that a local woman was murdered by a "biological hybrid of white and savage...

