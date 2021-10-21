Biden Climate Migration Report Foresees Related Conflict

By Grace Dixon (October 21, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A report on climate-change-driven migration released by the White House on Thursday predicted that worsening extreme weather events will drive conflict and induce political instability among already vulnerable populations, potentially harming U.S. allies to the benefit of adversaries. The White House's Report on the Impact of Climate Change on Migration, one of a series of reports issued by the Biden administration the same day linking climate change to security concerns, predicts a wave of destabilizing migration to the U.S.' democratic allies, creating an environment for Russia, China and nonstate actors to step in and exploit tensions. The report, which a senior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS