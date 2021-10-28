Constantine Nabs Commercial Litigator From McGuireWoods

By Dave Simpson (October 28, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Constantine Cannon LLP has added a former McGuireWoods LLP commercial litigation and arbitration attorney who regularly represented clients across at least three continents as a partner in its London office, the firm has announced. Hardeep Nahal, who has nearly three decades of experience, represents clients in Europe, India and the United States across several sectors including energy, financial institutions and private equity, the firm said in a release earlier this month. "We are delighted to welcome such a seasoned professional to our commercial litigation practice," said London office Managing Partner Richard Aborn in a release. "Hardeep's impressive list of accomplishments and...

