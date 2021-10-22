GAO Backs New Biz's 'Unacceptable' Work History Rating

By Alyssa Aquino (October 22, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office backed the U.S. Department of Labor's decision to award a $43 million construction contract to an experienced Mississippi contractor, rejecting a newly formed company's arguments that it was wrongly faulted for its inexperience. AnderCorp LLC had argued that the DOL had wrongly scored its "prior experience" as "unacceptable," despite it having no experience due to its recent creation in August 2018. Instead, AnderCorp said, the DOL should have accounted for its inexperience by giving it a neutral experience score, as the DOL did for a separate, "past performance" criterion. But the GAO shot down that argument...

