Claims Court Backs Space Force's Decision To Nix $113M Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (October 21, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge handed the U.S. Air Force a win Thursday against Florida engineering consulting firm Yang Enterprises Inc.'s allegations that the agency arbitrarily canceled a solicitation for support services worth an estimated $113 million at a tracking station in the South Atlantic called Ascension Island. In a 19-page opinion, Judge David A. Tapp ruled that the government met its minimal burden to show that its decision to cancel its solicitation was "reasonable, coherent and justified," while acknowledging that the administrative record of the cancellation decision itself was "admittedly scant." "Though the rationale behind cancellation lacks limpidity and has...

