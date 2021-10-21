Robbins Geller, Glancy Prongay To Lead Kraft Derivative Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 21, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has appointed lead plaintiffs and attorneys from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP as lead counsel in an investor suit against food giant Kraft Heinz. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. designated Dale Waters and Stephen Silverman as co-lead plaintiffs in the derivative shareholder suit, which alleges Kraft Heinz management concealed post-merger cost-cutting practices that led to a $15.4 billion impairment in the company's goodwill. Waters, Silverman and the two law firms beat out an opposing bid from another investor who nominated himself to be lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS