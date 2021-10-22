Alba Botanica Maker Sued Over 'Reef-Friendly' Claims

By Humberto J. Rocha (October 22, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A California woman has hit The Hain Celestial Group with a proposed class action in federal court, claiming that the food and personal care product company falsely advertised some of its sunscreen products as "reef-friendly" despite containing harmful chemicals. In a complaint filed Oct. 20 in the Southern District of California, Heidi Anderberg claims that a number of the company's Alba Botanica brand sunscreens contain avobenzone and octocrylene – ingredients Anderberg alleges are detrimental to both humans and sea life. The complaint alleges that Anderberg has bought a particular brand of Alba Botanica sunscreen for the past two years but "did...

