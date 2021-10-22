Hazelnut Coffee Suit Roasted After Class Drops Ball

By Humberto J. Rocha (October 22, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday tossed class allegations from a suit accusing New England Coffee Companyof falsely advertising the use of hazelnuts in its coffee, ruling that the displeased customers' lack of response to the company's arguments admits defeat. U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel found that Kathy Dumont's suit against the coffee company and its parent company, Reily Foods Co., missed a September filing deadline to respond to the coffeemaker's partial motion for summary judgment. That failure to respond implies a lack of argument against New England Coffee Co.'s assertion that the case cannot proceed as a class action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS