Nirvana Freed From US Courts In 'Circles Of Hell' IP Suit

By Dave Simpson (October 21, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a copyright infringement suit accusing '90s band Nirvana of selling merchandise that rips off a British man's drawing of Dante's circles of hell, finding Thursday that the dispute belongs in U.K. courts. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer dismissed the suit from Jocelyn Susan Bundy without prejudice after finding that the likelihood the U.S. court will have to apply or interpret U.K. and German law greatly favors dismissal. Bundy sued Nirvana LLC, Live Nation Merchandise LLC and its Merch Traffic LLC unit, along with Silva Artist Management LLC in April, saying she just became aware that...

