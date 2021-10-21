Britney Spears' Dad Taps Willkie Amid Misconduct Allegations

By Dave Simpson (October 21, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Britney Spears' father has hired an attorney from Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP to replace his Holland & Knight LLP and Freeman Freeman & Smiley LLP attorneys in the dispute over his former role as the conservator of the pop star's estate amid misconduct allegations from her attorney. Jamie Spears has hired Willkie partner Alex Weingarten to replace Vivian Lee Thoreen of Holland & Knight and Geraldine Wyle of Freeman Freeman & Smiley, according to filings in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended Jamie Spears from serving as the conservator of his daughter's...

