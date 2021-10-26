Judge Denies Early Win To Attys Over Syngenta Ad Pact

By Jack Rodgers (October 26, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota judge has ruled that two law firms who represented U.S. farmers in suits against Syngenta over genetically modified corn can't receive summary judgment in a $3.4 million suit brought by their former marketer, finding that a jury should weigh disputed facts surrounding the parties' agreement. U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann pointed out in Thursday's 16-page opinion that the pact between Daniel M. Homolka and Mikal C. Watts' firms and Lowell Lundstrom Jr., an advertiser based in South Dakota who agreed to market both offices' legal services, was never written down. "Of course, this case is complicated by the...

