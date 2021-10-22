2nd Circ. Says No To Third Shot At Vitamin C Exporters

By Nadia Dreid (October 22, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit won't be giving two vitamin C importers a third shot at reviving the price-fixing claims they lodged against a pair of Chinese exporters, which the appellate court had already tossed twice. The panel said no Thursday to rehearing — en banc or not — its split decision to remand the case in August with instruction that the New York federal court dismiss it in a simple, single-paragraph order. Animal Science Products Inc. and the Ranis Co. had asked the Second Circuit to take another look, what would have been its third whack at the case, in September but...

