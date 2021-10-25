Barnes & Thornburg Nabs Ex-Prosecutor From Reed Smith

By Ivan Moreno (October 25, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP announced it hired a veteran litigator from Reed Smith LLP with experience in white collar cases, both as a defense attorney in private practice and as a federal prosecutor in Chicago, where he took on crooked police officers and led the fraud trial against media baron Conrad Black. Eric Sussman will join as a partner in the firm's Chicago office, focusing on white collar defense, government investigations and commercial litigation, Barnes & Thornburg announced Thursday. Before joining the firm, Sussman spent three years at Reed Smith, where he also focused on white collar defense, securities enforcement and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS