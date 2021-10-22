Travelers Off The Hook For Stockholder Claims In $22M Deal

By Daphne Zhang (October 22, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Travelers is only on the hook for the director and officer claims against its policyholder in a $22 million investor class action settlement, a Delaware federal judge said, holding that the underlying stockholder claims are not covered by the policy. A Delaware federal judge ruled that Travelers has to pay for the director and officer claims against its policyholder, but not stockholder claims in a $22 million deal. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said Thursday that Calamos Asset Management is trying to expand coverage by arguing that Travelers should pay for underlying claims against its executives in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS