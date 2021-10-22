7th Circ. Pauses Federal Suit Over Wis. Transmission Line

By Clark Mindock (October 22, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has put a pause on a federal suit over a $500 million Wisconsin power transmission line, saying the case involves similar claims to a parallel state case and it would be wasteful to proceed in tandem. A three-judge panel said Thursday that a lower court got things wrong when it denied an abstention motion filed by Wisconsin's Public Service Commission, which has been sued by two state environmental groups that say the 100-mile high-voltage power line is unnecessary and was approved despite clear conflicts of interest of two of the voting commission members. While the Seventh Circuit backed...

