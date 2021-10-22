Pro Say: Crypto Hits Wall Street As Washington Worries

Law360 (October 22, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency inched closer to the mainstream this week when the first-ever exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin was launched, opening up the world of crypto investing to essentially anyone with a brokerage account. So what does it mean now that everyone can bet on the hotly debated currency, and how are regulators working to make digital money safe for the masses? Law360 senior fintech reporter Elise Hansen joins the podcast this week to break it all down. This Week Ep. 221: Crypto Hits Wall Street As Washington Worries Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360...

