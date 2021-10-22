US TV, Film Studios Win Blocking Order On Pirate Websites

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 22, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- A judge granted website blocking orders sought by a group of major American entertainment studios, including Disney and Columbia Pictures, on Friday against six U.K. telecommunications companies, saying the targeted websites authorize the infringement of copyrighted film and television content. A High Court judge said that the injunction against six U.K. telecommunications companies is necessary to "prevent or at least reduce damage to the studios," including Disney and Netflix. (iStock) High Court Judge Sarah Falk concluded that the injunction is necessary to "prevent or at least reduce damage to the studios." The internet service providers, including Virgin Media Ltd., British Telecommunications...

