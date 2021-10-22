Huawei Can't Get £8M Security From Patent Fund In 3G Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 22, 2021, 4:37 PM BST) -- A judge rejected a Huawei subsidiary's bid to get £8 million ($11 million) in security from a Japanese patent fund suing the Chinese technology giant for allegedly infringing its mobile phone technology, saying Friday it was unlikely the claimant would lose on all points of its case. High Court Judge James Mellor said it was "much more likely" that the legal costs in the high-stakes battle brought by Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1 against Huawei Technologies (UK) Co., Ltd. would be "split between the two sides." In its claim, Godo Kaisha maintains Huawei does not have a license to use its...

