Turkish Bank Wins £91M Loan Fight In London

By Christopher Crosby (October 22, 2021, 12:09 PM BST) -- A major Turkish bank won its claim for more than £91 million ($125 million) against a company based in the Marshall Islands as a London court ruled on Friday that it had failed to defend a debt claim connected to an industrial conglomerate. A major Turkish lender has been granted summary judgment at the High Court on its £91 million ($125 million) claim against a company based in the Marshall Islands, pictured. (iStock) Simon Salzedo QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, granted Türkiye İş Bankası AS summary judgment on its claim against Focus Investments Ltd. over defaulted loan...

