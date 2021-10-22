DOL Proposal Signals Relaxed Rules For ESG Investing

By Elizabeth Goldberg, Julie Stapel and Lance Dial (October 22, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Oct. 14 published in the Federal Register a notice of proposed rulemaking on how retirement plans can make investment decisions that consider environmental, social and governance factors.[1] The proposed rule, if adopted in its current form, would be a significant revision of two controversial regulations adopted at the end of the Trump administration. Those regulations were perceived by some as imposing new hurdles when considering ESG factors in making fiduciary investment decisions for retirement plans and investors subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The Proposed Rule Versus The 2020 Rule: How They Differ Before delving...

