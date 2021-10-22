Pharma Co. Wants €140M AOP Orphan Award Suit Tossed

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 22, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese pharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia renewed its bid to toss litigation over a disputed €142 million ($165 million) arbitral award secured by Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan, saying a Massachusetts federal court lacks jurisdiction over the suit because the company has insufficient ties to the state. In a memorandum filed Thursday, PharmaEssentia Corp. urged U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf to dismiss AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG's suit seeking to enforce its arbitration win, saying that despite being given the opportunity to strengthen its claims through further discovery, AOP has still failed to show that the court is able to preside over the dispute....

