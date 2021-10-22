Truce Reached In Fight Over Oregon Hydropower Operations

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 22, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Oregon and a coalition of green groups and Native American tribes agreed Thursday to pause their lawsuit against the federal government over hydropower practices on the Columbia River, as the parties work towards a settlement of the long-running litigation. Under the deal, all agreed to a plan for short-term operations of the Columbia River System. Dams will be required to provide additional water for fish passage at certain times of year, and hydropower production will continue. The litigation will be on hold until July 2022, when the parties will report to the court on the progress of their negotiations for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS