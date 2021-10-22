Texas Justices Free American Airlines Exec From Deposition

By Michelle Casady (October 22, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that an executive vice president at American Airlines doesn't have to sit for a deposition in a harassment lawsuit brought by a passenger because there's no showing she has "unique or superior knowledge" of the relevant facts. The plaintiff also failed to try "less intrusive means of discovery" before seeking the deposition of Elise Eberwein, the executive vice president of people and communications for American Airlines' parent company, American Airlines Group Inc., the high court said. "Statements in Eberwein's online biography that she has general knowledge about company policies are not independently sufficient to show...

