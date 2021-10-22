Ga. Judge Can't Extend Noncompete, Appeals Court Says

By Brett Barrouquere (October 22, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A trial court's extension of a contractual noncompete provision was improper, the Georgia Court of Appeals said Thursday, reversing the trial court's indefinite ban on the operators of a towing business from competing with the company they sold to. The appeals court said the move cut against what the Supreme Court of Georgia has said "at least implicitly" — that a court can't extend the length of a noncompete agreement beyond its contractual terms. Trial courts have other ways of dealing with the violation of a noncompete agreement, the appeals court said. Curbing the court's power to extend such an agreement...

