NY Appeals Court Tosses Pair Of Landfill Class Actions

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 22, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court Thursday tossed two proposed class action lawsuits that alleged noxious odors from landfills harmed neighbors' property values and interfered with their right to clean air. The appellate judges said in a 4 to 1 decision that the property owners' public nuisance and negligence claims cannot proceed at the trial court because the injuries they alleged didn't pass legal muster. The court said that although noxious odors might qualify as a public nuisance with regard to the right to clean and fresh air, in this case there was no injury to the plaintiffs other than what any...

