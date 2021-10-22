Ascendas REIT Enters US Market With New $154M Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (October 22, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Ascendas REIT has reached a deal to buy a portfolio of 11 Kansas City-area logistics properties for 207.8 million Singapore dollars ($154 million), according to a Friday announcement from the Singapore-based real estate investment trust. The properties are located in South Johnson, North Johnson, Eastern Jackson and Northland Counties, and have a total of 200,908 square meters (2,162,556 square feet) of space, the REIT said Friday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. The company did not identify the sellers, only listing the limited liability companies that are selling the properties: ColFin 2017-11 Industrial Owner LLC and ColFin Cobalt...

