Armstrong Teasdale Expands Newly Formed London Office

By Silvia Martelli (October 27, 2021, 6:04 PM BST) -- Armstrong Teasdale has added three attorneys to its London office, including a partner who will lead the white-collar crime and investigations team. Sarnjit Lal and Keziah Kissi are joining the white-collar crime team from London-based Tuckers Solicitors LLP, while Fraser Mitchell is the latest addition to the litigation and dispute resolution practice joining from offshore specialist Appleby, the law firm said on Oct. 21. Lal has extensive experience in handling fraud, criminal cases and cross-border disputes after spending more than 20 years working on high-profile cases at Tuckers, she said. She has worked on international investigations as well as on those...

