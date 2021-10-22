Ex-Con Admits To Defrauding Gov't Of $190K In Pandemic Aid

By Brian Dowling (October 22, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man admitted Thursday to lying to get $190,000 in federal pandemic business aid for two companies that he claimed to be operating while he was actually serving a prison sentence at that time for a separate stock fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Hull, Massachusetts, resident Shane Spierdowis hadn't been running his Advisors Club LLC and Consulting & Administrative LLC in the time running up to the onset of the pandemic, as he claimed to the Small Business Administration. Instead, he was in federal jail on an 18-month sentence stemming from the fraud scheme in Florida. Spierdowis, who pled guilty to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS