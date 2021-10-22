Grocer Hits Pension Fund With Suit Over Arbitration Award

By Beverly Banks (October 22, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A grocery retailer asked an Illinois federal court to vacate an arbitrator's ruling that approved a union pension fund's calculation of its withdrawal liability, saying the fund improperly calculated the company's payment schedule because it included the contribution history of several stores that were sold. SuperValu Inc. filed suit Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, saying an arbitrator's ruling last month incorrectly found that the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and Employers Midwest Pension Fund did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The company said the fund should not have included presale...

